Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $108.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

