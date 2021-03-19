Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 216,107 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of InfuSystem worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the fourth quarter valued at $12,065,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 963,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,089,000 after buying an additional 228,077 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 59.6% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 147,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after buying an additional 68,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

INFU stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $448.86 million, a PE ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 0.92.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

