Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 149,975 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Harmonic worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $219,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $195,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,898. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HLIT stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $826.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.53.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.