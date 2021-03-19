Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NYSE:LNC opened at $64.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

