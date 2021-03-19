Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Holdings in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 141,414 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.36% of ZAGG worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZAGG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZAGG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZAGG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZAGG by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,256,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 190,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZAGG by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 347,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ZAGG alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of ZAGG opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.57. ZAGG Inc has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ZAGG Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for ZAGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZAGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.