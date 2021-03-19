Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 57,266 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of AAR worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,862,000 after buying an additional 140,063 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AAR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,037,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after buying an additional 76,863 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 173,905 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in AAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 368,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AAR by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 352,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.84. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

