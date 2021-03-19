Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kornit Digital worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 312.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 133,947 shares during the period.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $100.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.63 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.