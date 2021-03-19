Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,414 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Construction Partners worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 722.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 64,767 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after buying an additional 290,695 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROAD. DA Davidson increased their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.