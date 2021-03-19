Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169,228 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Upland Software worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 620.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at $77,583,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $228,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

