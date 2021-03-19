Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,866 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,564 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Washington Federal worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,496,000 after acquiring an additional 345,223 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,968,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after acquiring an additional 396,760 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 77,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 748,399 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

WAFD opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

