Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,386 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Limelight Networks worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.89 million, a PE ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $87,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,930 shares of company stock worth $260,814. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLNW. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

