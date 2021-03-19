Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,407 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.23.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

