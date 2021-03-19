Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,388 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of American Campus Communities worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,906,000 after purchasing an additional 828,407 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $163,849,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,254,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,721,000 after purchasing an additional 330,388 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in American Campus Communities by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,725,000 after purchasing an additional 393,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

NYSE:ACC opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

