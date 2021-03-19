Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,962,000 after acquiring an additional 117,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214,719 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 357,067 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 294,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KALU shares. TheStreet raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,643. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $113.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average of $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.09 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $129.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

