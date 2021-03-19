Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 32,409 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.44% of Aspen Group worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 179,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPU opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Group news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $161,862.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,004.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

