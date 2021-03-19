Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 311,272 Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 311,272 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Hanmi Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 677.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 319,307 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

