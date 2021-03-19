Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,985 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.88% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Shares of ICMB opened at $5.50 on Friday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.64.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.