Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

EBMT opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.