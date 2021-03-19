Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,909 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 539,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,154 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 14.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 125,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $33.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.