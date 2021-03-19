Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 51,050 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,050 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $129,502.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $798,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,470.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

