Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,216 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NiSource by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,109,000 after acquiring an additional 220,332 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $93,768,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in NiSource by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,022,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $23.57 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

