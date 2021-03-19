Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 73,593 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 73,593 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Wolverine World Wide worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WWW opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

