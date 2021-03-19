Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,812 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $54,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after buying an additional 2,449,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after buying an additional 2,278,215 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 1,961,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,645,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

