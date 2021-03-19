Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 98,899 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 98,899 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.51% of Harvard Bioscience worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,549 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,665,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 71,875 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 51.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 523,000 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 881,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 46,466 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $252.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBIO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harvard Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

