Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 164,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $30.82 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $581.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGC shares. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

