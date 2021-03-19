Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.38% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE:KW opened at $20.75 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

