Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $59.75

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.75, but opened at $55.00. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $54.90, with a volume of 533 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on KROS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,063 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 544,559 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 276,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

