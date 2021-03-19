KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.20, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

In other news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $495,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $23,686,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 233,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 175,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

