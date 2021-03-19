KeyCorp Begins Coverage on BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BTRS. William Blair began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14. BTRS has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

