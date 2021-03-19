KeyCorp Comments on Five Below, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.96.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $187.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 96.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $205.28.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Five Below by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Five Below by 759.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 42,936 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

