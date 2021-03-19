KeyCorp Increases G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $38.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

GIII opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 84,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

