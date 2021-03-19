KeyCorp Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $220.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $178.80 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $135.04 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.30 and a 200 day moving average of $206.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 304,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,661,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

