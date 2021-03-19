Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 178.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,652 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Keysight Technologies worth $72,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after buying an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,848,000 after buying an additional 190,916 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,054,000 after buying an additional 419,681 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,980,000 after buying an additional 104,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after buying an additional 759,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Shares of KEYS opened at $136.00 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.