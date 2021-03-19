Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1,095.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,252 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Keysight Technologies worth $40,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE:KEYS opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.