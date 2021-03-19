Keystone Financial Group Has $33.85 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $120.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.07. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

