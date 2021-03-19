Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

KYYWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Keywords Studios from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Investec started coverage on Keywords Studios in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KYYWF stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

