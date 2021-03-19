Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.18

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.18 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 90.35 ($1.18). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18), with a volume of 1,251,216 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.85. The stock has a market cap of £145.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

About Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

