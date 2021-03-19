Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $123.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $144.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.58.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average is $138.34.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 74,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.