Kin Market Capitalization Reaches $157.75 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $157.75 million and $224,946.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.89 or 0.00452352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00063422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00035556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00140895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.87 or 0.00699013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

