Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,797 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Kinder Morgan worth $61,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 582,488 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,838,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

