Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 216,496 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.76% of Kindred Biosciences worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 590,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

KIN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 5,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $1,104,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $65,115.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,418. 12.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

