Kings Point Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $6,004,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

NSC opened at $263.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $264.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

