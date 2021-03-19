Kings Point Capital Management Buys 3,052 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average is $88.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.