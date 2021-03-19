Kings Point Capital Management Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,456,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 122,665 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,843,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,646,000 after acquiring an additional 994,267 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 124,577 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.