Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Up to $21.72

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.72, but opened at $23.76. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 14,676 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.