Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) announced a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Kirkland Lake Gold has increased its dividend by 1,691.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. 2,190,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,167. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

