KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in KLA by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

KLA stock opened at $288.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.25. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

