KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 5.5% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.23% of KLA worth $90,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $291.81. The stock had a trading volume of 52,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,871. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $342.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

