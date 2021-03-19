KLAYswap Protocol Hits Market Cap of $112.51 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $112.51 million and approximately $28.84 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 57.9% higher against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $19.28 or 0.00032840 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.23 or 0.00451749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00139787 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00063693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.33 or 0.00666522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

