Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Kleros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $60.92 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019921 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,366,079 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars.

